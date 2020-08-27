Dividends
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.76, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEM was $80.76, representing a -4.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.66 and a 160.52% increase over the 52 week low of $31.

AEM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). AEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports AEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 72.16%, compared to an industry average of 24.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AEM as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 66.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEM at 4.82%.

