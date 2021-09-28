Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines, Kirkland Lake Gold Enter Merger Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO, AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO, KL) announced they have entered into an agreement to combine in a merger of equals. Kirkland shareholders will receive 0.7935 of an Agnico Eagle common share for each Kirkland share held. Existing Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will own approximately 54% and 46% of the combined company, which will continue under the name, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Following completion of the merger, the shares of the new Agnico Eagle will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE. Kirkland Lake Gold's shares will be de-listed.

