Agnico Eagle Mines Gains 5%

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are progressing more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since yesterday. The stock has touched a year-to-day low on Monday. There were no corporate announcements today to influence the stock gain.

Currently, shares of the gold mining company are at $39.80, up 5.58 percent from the previous close of $37.65 on a volume of 807,236.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.