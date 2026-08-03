Agnico Eagle Mines Eyes 20%-30% Gold Production Growth Through Organic Expansion

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) sees a pathway to increase annual gold production by 20% to 30% over the next five to 10 years through organic growth, supported by exploration success and expansion opportunities across its existing portfolio, according to Ion Hann, the company’s Vice President of Australian Operations.

Speaking at a company presentation, Hann said the miner’s strategy centers on operating in jurisdictions with rule of law and secure tenure, developing deposits capable of supporting multiple mines over decades, and building long-term relationships in the regions where it operates.

“We believe we have one of the most compelling growth stories in the global gold industry today,” Hann said, adding that the expected growth is intended to come from internal exploration and project development rather than outside acquisitions.

Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic Growth Plans

Hann identified Detour Lake, Canadian Malartic and Hope Bay as major components of the company’s future production growth. At Detour Lake, he said Agnico Eagle’s exploration team has added nearly 25 million ounces to the asset over the past five to 10 years.

The company is evaluating underground mining potential at Detour Lake and has started an underground decline. Hann said the plan is to replace some lower-grade open-pit material with higher-grade underground material, alongside further mill optimization.

He said the company sees a “clear pathway” for Detour Lake to reach production of 1 million ounces annually and sustain that level for decades.

At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle has also added about 25 million ounces through exploration during the past five to 10 years, Hann said. The operation is transitioning from a large open pit to the Odyssey underground mine. The underground mine is expected to process roughly one-third of the tonnage at three times the grade, resulting in a broadly similar ounce production profile, according to Hann.

The transition is expected to free approximately 40,000 tons per day of processing capacity at the existing plant. Hann said that capacity could support satellite operations in the region, including the Marban project, which is about 13 kilometers away.

He also said the company is continuing to drill at Odyssey and is studying whether a second shaft may be required. Shaft No. 1 was described as nearly complete to its final depth.

Hope Bay and Finland Expansion

At Hope Bay in Nunavut, Hann said Agnico Eagle has begun construction following a decision in May to restart development of the project. The company operates other assets in Nunavut, including the Meliadine operation and Meadowbank complex, and Hann said its existing operating experience in the Arctic gives it an advantage in developing Hope Bay.

Hope Bay encompasses an approximately 80-kilometer greenstone belt that Hann characterized as underexplored. He said exploration success at the Patch 7 area “really changed the game” for the project. The company believes scale is essential for operating in the Arctic because of logistical challenges and expects Hope Bay to be part of its growth profile for decades.

Hann also discussed Agnico Eagle’s recently announced transaction involving Rupert Resources’ Ikkari project in Finland. He said the deal aligns with the company’s regional consolidation strategy, given its decades-long operating presence at the Kittilä mine.

The company plans to use its experience in Finland, including its relationships with communities and regulators, to develop Ikkari and maximize the value of deposits in the region, Hann said.

Australian Opportunities

In Australia, Hann pointed to longer-term exploration potential around the Fosterville mine in Victoria’s Central Victorian Goldfields. He said Fosterville continues to generate significant cash flow from a relatively small footprint, while the broader region remains underexplored.

Hann said Agnico Eagle has the only modern processing plant of meaningful scale in the Central Victorian Goldfields and believes it could be well positioned to process material from future discoveries north and northwest of Bendigo.

He also highlighted the company’s Northern Territory property in the Pine Creek region, where it has completed rehabilitation work on legacy issues and continues to drill. The company is seeking to define sufficient resources to support an operation with a life of more than 10 years before restarting mining, Hann said.

The Northern Territory site includes the region’s only processing plant, with capacity of more than 2 million tons, as well as a licensed tailings facility. Hann said those existing assets could provide a lower-capital-cost entry point if the company establishes sufficient scale for a restart.

Hann concluded that Agnico Eagle’s growth plans are supported by what he described as a strong balance sheet, industry-leading cost metrics, dividends and share repurchases. He said the company remains focused on per-share performance and shareholder returns as it advances its project pipeline.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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