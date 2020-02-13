US Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines cuts 2020 production outlook

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd lowered its full-year 2020 production outlook, citing slower-than-expected ramp up of production at the new Nunavut operations in Canada.

Adds production guidance, estimates

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO, AEM.N lowered its full-year 2020 production outlook, citing slower-than-expected ramp up of production at the new Nunavut operations in Canada.

Agnico said it now expects full-year production of 1.87 million ounces compared with its previous outlook of 1.9 million to 2.0 million ounces.

The production would also be impacted by a more conservative mining plan in the West mine area at LaRonde, the company said.

However, Agnico reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, as it benefited from higher gold sales volumes and realized gold prices.

Gold miners benefited from global geo-political uncertainties and the then ongoing tariff dispute between the United States and China, as investors sought safety in safe-haven assets. Average gold price rose 21% in the quarter compared to last year.

Payable gold production rose to 494,678 ounces compared with 410,712 ounces last year.

Agnico posted net income of $331.7 million, or $1.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $393.7 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 37 cents per share, in-line with analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The operator of mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico said all-in sustaining costs per ounce (AISC) were $1,039 in the fourth quarter, compared with $852 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular