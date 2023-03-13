Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Appoints Jamie Porter As CFO

March 13, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), a Canadian gold miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Jamie Porter as Executive Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from May 1.

Porter will succeed David Smith, who will retire on April 28.

Jamie has over two decades of experience in the mining industry. Most recently, he was CFO of Alamos Gold Inc., from 2011 after joining the firm in 2005.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.