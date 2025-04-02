Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Investment in Rupert Resources

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM stated that it has purchased 2,602,500 common shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. through a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$4.50 per common share for a total consideration of C$11,711,250.



Before the Private Placement, AEM owned 30,169,111 common shares or about 13.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares, on a non-diluted basis. Agnico Eagle owned 32,771,611 common shares at the close of the Private Placement, which accounted for roughly 14% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.



Agnico Eagle purchased the common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other considerations, Agnico Eagle may buy additional Rupert common shares or other securities from time to time, or it may sell some or all of the Rupert common shares or other securities it possesses at such time.



Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 75.4% in the past year compared with a 40.3% rise of the industry.



The company anticipates producing 3.3-3.5 million ounces of gold in 2025. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce to range from $915 to $965 and AISC per ounce to be between $1,250 and $1,300. Excluding capitalized exploration, the projected capital expenditures for 2025 are between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.

