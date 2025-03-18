Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Investment in Collective Mining

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM recently announced that it has agreed to subscribe for 4,741,984 common shares of Collective Mining Ltd. in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$11.00 per common share for a total of roughly C$52.16 million. Concurrent with the conclusion of the Private Placement, AEM will exercise all of Collective's current common share purchase warrants to acquire an additional 2,250,000 common shares at a price of C$5.01 per common share for a total value of around C$11.27 million. The closing of the Private Placement is slated to occur on or around March 20, 2025, subject to certain conditions.



Agnico Eagle remains focused on its portfolio of high-quality internal growth prospects while supplementing its project pipeline with a strategy of acquiring strategic toehold positions in projects with high geological potential. Agnico Eagle's investment in Collective provides exposure to an early-stage gold exploration property in Colombia, headed by an experienced team in a mining-rich region. With this investment, Agnico Eagle is evaluating the project's high geological potential and jurisdiction.



Agnico Eagle presently holds 5,726,235 common shares and 2,250,000 warrants. Following the closure of the Private Placement and the exercise of the Warrants held by Agnico Eagle, the company would control 12,718,219 common shares and zero Warrants, representing approximately 14.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.



Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 90.3% in the past year compared with a 44.5% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In 2025, the company anticipates producing 3.3-3.5 million ounces of gold. AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce to range from $915 to $965 and AISC per ounce to be between $1,250 and $1,300. Excluding capitalized exploration, the projected capital expenditures for 2025 are between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

AEM’s Rank & Key Picks

AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 178.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%. The company's shares have rallied 21.8% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 3.4% over the past year.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.