Agnico Eagle Mines Announces C$52 Mln Private Placement In Collective Mining

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), a Canadian Gold miner, announced on Monday that it has agreed to subscribe 4.741 million shares of Collective Mining Ltd., an explorer of metals ore and mines, in a non-brokered private placement at C$11 per share for a total consideration of C$52.161 million.

Concurrently with the closing of this transaction, AEM will exercise all of the share purchase warrants of Collective Mining it currently holds to buy an additional 2.250 million shares at C$5.01 per share for a consideration of C$11.272 million.

The closing of the private placement is expected to be on or about March 20.

Agnico Eagle Mines, said: "The investment in Collective provides Agnico Eagle with exposure to an early stage gold exploration project in Colombia, led by a team with a proven track record, in a region with a long history of mining."

Agnico Eagle currently owns 5.726 million shares and 2.250 million warrants. Post transaction, it will own 12.718 million shares and nil warrants, representing around 14.99 percent of the issued and outstanding shares.

