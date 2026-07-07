Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $150.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.98% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

Shares of the gold mining company have depreciated by 4.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.14, up 61.86% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.94 billion, showing a 39.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.22 per share and revenue of $16.65 billion, which would represent changes of +59.66% and +39.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.48, which means Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that AEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.