Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $196.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.38% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.46%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a loss of 1.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 5.3%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.36, showcasing a 119.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.01 billion, up 62.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.28 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.39% and +37.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.32% higher. Right now, Agnico Eagle Mines possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.68 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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