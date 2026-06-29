Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $153.76, demonstrating a -2.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.07%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a loss of 14.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 5.12%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.14, signifying a 61.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion, up 39.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.2 per share and revenue of $16.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.42% and +39.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.03.

It's also important to note that AEM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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