Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $146.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

The gold mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.14, reflecting a 61.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.94 billion, up 39.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.61 per share and revenue of $16.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.29% and +37.27%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.47% decrease. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.7.

We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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