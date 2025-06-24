Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $120.49, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 46.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 22.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.21 per share and a revenue of $10.24 billion, signifying shifts of +46.81% and +23.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.94% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Agnico Eagle Mines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.02 for its industry.

One should further note that AEM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

