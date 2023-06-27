Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $49.01, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Agnico Eagle Mines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, down 9.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion, which would represent changes of -2.17% and +12.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.76, which means Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 21.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

