Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $51.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 13.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.53%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agnico Eagle Mines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, down 9.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.09% and +10.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% lower within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.22. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.22.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 24.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

