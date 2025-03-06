Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -1.68%: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the latest trading day at $97.88, indicating a -1.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

The gold mining company's stock has climbed by 0.96% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 38.16% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.24 billion, reflecting a 22.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.70 per share and a revenue of $9.22 billion, indicating changes of +11.11% and +11.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.13 for its industry.

Meanwhile, AEM's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

