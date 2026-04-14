Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was up +1.18% at $219.94. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.96%.

The gold mining company's stock has climbed by 3.44% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.34, indicating a 118.3% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.01 billion, indicating a 62.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.41 per share and revenue of $16.51 billion, which would represent changes of +61.96% and +38.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher. As of now, Agnico Eagle Mines holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.94 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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