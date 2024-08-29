Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves 1.08%: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $82.09, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a gain of 5.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.90, indicating a 104.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.83 billion, up 11.17% from the prior-year quarter.

AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $7.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.68% and +19.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.05.

Meanwhile, AEM's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.79.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.