Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $78.22, demonstrating a -0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 2.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 118.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion, up 11.17% from the year-ago period.

AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.75% and +20.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.94% higher. At present, Agnico Eagle Mines boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that AEM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.81.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.