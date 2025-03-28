Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $107.36, demonstrating a -0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.7%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a gain of 13.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.02, signifying a 34.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.24 billion, indicating a 22.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, which would represent changes of +6.38% and +10.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.99% lower within the past month. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.34, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

