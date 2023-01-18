Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $54.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 4.9% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Agnico Eagle Mines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.81% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Agnico Eagle Mines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.2, so we one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 25.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.