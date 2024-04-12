Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ending at $61.45, denoting a -0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The gold mining company's stock has climbed by 10.88% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 3.51% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.62 billion, indicating a 7.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $7.03 billion, representing changes of +12.56% and +6.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.18% higher. At present, Agnico Eagle Mines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.47 for its industry.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.