Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $82.29, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The gold mining company's stock has climbed by 2.13% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 104.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.83 billion, indicating a 11.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $7.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.68% and +19.23%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.86.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.8.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

