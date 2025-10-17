Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $174.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 20.17% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2025. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.73 billion, up 26.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $10.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.27% and +30.81%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. Right now, Agnico Eagle Mines possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.63.

Meanwhile, AEM's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.