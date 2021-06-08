Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.74, changing hands as high as $70.75 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEM's low point in its 52 week range is $54.66 per share, with $89.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.71.

