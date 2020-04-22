Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.45, changing hands as high as $56.41 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEM's low point in its 52 week range is $31 per share, with $64.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.63.

