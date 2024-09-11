Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) standing at $79.10, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 1.81% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.59% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 104.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.83 billion, up 11.17% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $7.9 billion, indicating changes of +63.68% and +19.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.77, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that AEM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

