Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $190.50, moving -11.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 27.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.25, showcasing a 78.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3 billion, indicating a 35.01% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.07 per share and a revenue of $11.55 billion, signifying shifts of +90.78% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 8.02% increase. At present, Agnico Eagle Mines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.98.

One should further note that AEM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.49.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.