Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Price Target Increased by 36.38% to 69.23

The average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has been revised to 69.23 / share. This is an increase of 36.38% from the prior estimate of 50.77 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.73 to a high of 77.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.10% from the latest reported closing price of 52.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 892 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.63%, an increase of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 340,916K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 20,305K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,058K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 20.47% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 18,681K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,988K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 52.66% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 16,920K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,296K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,405K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,923K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 89.84% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 13,685K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 87.45% over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

