Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 240.01

The average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has been revised to $240.01 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $210.01 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $133.36 to a high of $325.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of $244.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.62%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 352,476K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,338K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,766K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 17,225K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,163K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,659K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,985K shares , representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 88.75% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 12,881K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,065K shares , representing a decrease of 24.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 57.90% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,673K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,712K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 4.33% over the last quarter.

