Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the most recent trading day at $98.96, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

The gold mining company's shares have seen an increase of 18.28% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2025. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion, up 19.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.61% decrease. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.41, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.