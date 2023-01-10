Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $55.24, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 6.67% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Agnico Eagle Mines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.87%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.38.

We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 26.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.