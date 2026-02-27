Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $251.60, demonstrating a +2.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

The gold mining company's shares have seen an increase of 14.33% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.36, reflecting a 119.61% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.11 billion, indicating a 66.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.19 per share and a revenue of $16.52 billion, indicating changes of +59.3% and +38.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 22.66% upward. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.34.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.55 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

