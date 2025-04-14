Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed the latest trading day at $118.39, indicating a +0.63% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had gained 13.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.58%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.24 billion, indicating a 22.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.18 per share and a revenue of $9.36 billion, indicating changes of +22.46% and +13.01%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.29% higher. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agnico Eagle Mines has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.23, so one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

