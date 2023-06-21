Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) closed at $49.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 8.78% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agnico Eagle Mines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.42 billion, down 9.92% from the year-ago period.

AEM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $6.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.17% and +12.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.01% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agnico Eagle Mines has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.67 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 21.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

