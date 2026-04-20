Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was down 1.69% at $216.39. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

Shares of the gold mining company have appreciated by 22.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.34, signifying a 118.30% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.01 billion, indicating a 62.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.35 per share and a revenue of $16.51 billion, representing changes of +61.23% and +38.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.99 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.