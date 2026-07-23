Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $144.51, demonstrating a -1.73% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the gold mining company witnessed a loss of 4.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 3.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.92, up 50.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.94 billion, up 39.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.09 per share and revenue of $16.2 billion, which would represent changes of +46.01% and +36.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.42% lower. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Agnico Eagle Mines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.12.

We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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