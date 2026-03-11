Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) was down 1.82% at $222.81. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Shares of the gold mining company have appreciated by 7.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.94%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Agnico Eagle Mines in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.36, indicating a 119.61% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.01 billion, indicating a 62.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.28 per share and a revenue of $16.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +60.39% and +37.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.25% higher within the past month. As of now, Agnico Eagle Mines holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.49 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

