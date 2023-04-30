Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=228).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agnico Eagle Mines. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEM is 0.53%, a decrease of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 345,310K shares. The put/call ratio of AEM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is 51.61. The forecasts range from a low of 41.04 to a high of $72.14. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of 56.73.

The projected annual revenue for Agnico Eagle Mines is 5,994MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 22,058K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,329K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 15.98% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 20,988K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,801K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 35.32% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 18,296K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,498K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,923K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,486K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,291K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,792K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEM by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Background Information

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

