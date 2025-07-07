Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) ended the recent trading session at $122.15, demonstrating a +1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 1.77% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.61, reflecting a 50.47% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 22.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.3 per share and revenue of $10.49 billion, which would represent changes of +48.94% and +26.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.52% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.28.

Also, we should mention that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

