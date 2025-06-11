Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) standing at $118.91, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previous trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 9.39% outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Agnico Eagle Mines will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.45, marking a 35.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.55 billion, reflecting a 22.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $10.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.55% and +23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.99% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.71.

Investors should also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.