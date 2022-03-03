Agnico Eagle Mines About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AEM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/22, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 3/15/22. As a percentage of AEM's recent stock price of $52.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when AEM shares open for trading on 3/4/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.4162 per share, with $74.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.81.

In Thursday trading, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

