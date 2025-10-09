Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle Invests 8.25 Mln CAD In Fuerte Metals For Strategic Growth

October 09, 2025 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), Thursday announced it has acquired 5 million subscription receipts from Fuerte Metals Corporation's subsidiary, 1555489 B.C. Ltd., through a brokered private placement priced at $1.65 CAD per receipt, for a total investment of 8.25 million CAD.

Each receipt will convert into one Fuerte unit comprising a common share and a five-year warrant exercisable at 2.50 CAD upon satisfaction of escrow conditions tied to Fuerte's planned property acquisitions.

Following conversion, Agnico Eagle will own about 8.12 percent of Fuerte on a non-diluted basis and 11.65 percent on a partially diluted basis.

The investment aligns with Agnico Eagle's strategy of taking strategic equity positions in high-potential geological projects to complement its internal growth portfolio.

AEM is currently trading at $164.40, down $5.17 or 3.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.