Agnico Eagle Halts Quebec Mine Operations Due To Wildfires: Bloomberg

June 09, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) has reportedly halted operations within its Quebec gold mines, due to air quality issues from wildfires raging across the Canadian province.

According to Bloomberg, the company stated that the exploration activities are suspended, though the company's mills are operating at normal levels. They also assured that they would make adjustments based on the changing conditions, and recommendations issued by the authorities.

The regional output represents about a quarter of the company's annual gold production.

AEM is trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $50.90, down 1.27% or $0.65 per share.

