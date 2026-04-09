Agnico Eagle Eclipses 50-day SMA: What Should Investors Do Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s AEM stock broke above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) yesterday, flashing a bullish signal, thanks to an uptick in gold prices. The announcement of a pause in the Iran war put the wind back in gold’s sails, easing inflation fears and driving shares of gold miners.



AEM has been trading above the 200-day SMA since March 4, 2024, suggesting a long-term uptrend. The 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Agnico Eagle’s Shares Trade Above 50-Day SMA

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AEM’s shares have gained 27.2% year to date. The upside has been fueled by an upswing in gold prices to historic highs and AEM’s forecast-topping earnings performance, driven by higher realized prices and strong production.



AEM has outperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 12.2% rise and the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. Its gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B has lost 2.4% while Newmont Corporation NEM and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC have gained 18.3% and 17.5%, respectively, over the same period.

AEM’s YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at AEM’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Advancement of Key Projects to Drive AEM’s Growth

Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production and cash flows. It is advancing its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



The Hope Bay Project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the years to come. The processing plant expansion at Meliadine was completed and commissioned in the second half of 2024, with mill capacity expected to increase to roughly 6,250 tons per day. At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production. Production from East Gouldie is expected to commence from the ramp in the first quarter of 2026.



At Hope Bay, drilling results at Patch 7 also suggest the potential for mineral resource expansion. Moreover, drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion. AEM also continued to work on a feasibility study at San Nicolas. At Detour Lake, AEM advanced the development of the exploration ramp during the fourth quarter.

AEM’s Capital Allocation Backed by Solid Financial Health

AEM has a robust liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which enable it to maintain a strong exploration budget, finance a strong pipeline of growth projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Its operating cash flow was roughly $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up around 87% from the year-ago quarter. Operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies.



AEM recorded fourth-quarter free cash flow of roughly $1.3 billion, more than doubling the prior-year figure of $570 million. For the full year, free cash flow was a record $4.4 billion, up 105% year over year. The upside was backed by the strength in gold prices and robust operational results. The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with total long-term debt reducing by roughly $950 million in 2025, ending the year with $196 million.



The company ended 2025 with a significant net cash position of nearly $2.7 billion, driven by the increase in cash position and reduction in debt. AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share buybacks. It raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share.



AEM offers a dividend yield of 0.9% at the current stock price. It has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.8%. AEM has a payout ratio of 19%.

Favorable Gold Prices Bode Well for AEM Stock

Elevated gold prices are expected to boost AEM’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. While gold prices have fallen from their January 2026 highs, they remain favorable. Heightened geopolitical strains, a weaker U.S. dollar, tariff threats and concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve drove bullion to a record high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. This was followed by a brief pullback to below $4,900 per ounce due to aggressive profit-booking and a rebound in the U.S. dollar after hitting a four-year low. Bargain hunting following the massive selloff again pushed up prices to above $5,000 per ounce.



Bullion strengthened in early March again, surging past $5,400 per ounce on March 2, as safe-haven demand spiked, following joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. Gold prices have since retreated from those levels amid a stronger U.S. dollar and inflation fears tied to surging oil prices. The Federal Reserve also kept interest rates unchanged amid a sharp upswing in oil prices due to the ongoing war, and projected only one rate cut this year. The Fed’s hawkish tone further weighed on gold prices. These factors dragged bullion to below $4,500 per ounce in late March.



Gold prices have been volatile lately, swinging between gains and losses as President Donald Trump’s shifting rhetoric on the Iran war unsettled markets. Bullion rebounded last week, posting four straight days of gains on hopes of a potential de-escalation. Prices climbed to a two-week high near $4,800 per ounce last Thursday before retreating toward $4,600 per ounce after renewed threats of further attacks on Iran.



Gold surged to near $4,800 per ounce yesterday after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, leading to oil prices crashing and easing inflation worries. The U.S. dollar also hit a four-week low following the announcement. While bullion prices have eased somewhat again amid uncertainties over the ceasefire, they remain positive.

Higher Costs Weigh on Agnico Eagle Stock

Agnico Eagle remains exposed to higher production costs. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) — a critical cost metric for miners — was $1,517 per ounce in the fourth quarter, marking a roughly 10% increase from the prior quarter and a 15% year-over-year rise. AISC increased year over year due to higher total cash costs and an uptick in sustaining capital expenditures. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $1,089, 18% higher than $923 a year ago and up from $994 in the prior quarter. Total cash costs of $979 per ounce and AISC of $1,339 per ounce for 2025 were also above the top end of AEM’s guidance due to increased royalty costs.



AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and AISC per ounce between $1,400 and $1,550 for 2026, suggesting a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges. Cash costs are expected to increase in 2026, partly due to higher royalty costs, cost inflation (including higher labor and electricity costs) and lower grades across certain mines. Higher production costs warrant caution, as they will likely weigh on AEM’s profitability.

AEM’s Earnings Estimates Instill Optimism

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings has been going up over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings has also been revised upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $13.41, suggesting year-over-year growth of 62%. Earnings are expected to grow roughly 0.7% in 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Stock Trades at a Premium

Agnico Eagle is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 16.05, a roughly 32.2% premium to the peer group average of 12.14X. AEM is also trading at a premium to Barrick Mining, Newmont and Kinross Gold. Agnico Eagle has a Value Score of D. Barrick Mining, Newmont and Kinross Gold have a Value Score of B, each.

AEM’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & KGC

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts: Hold Onto AEM Shares

AEM offers an attractive investment opportunity in the gold mining space, backed by a robust pipeline of growth projects and a strong financial footing. Elevated gold prices are also expected to enhance profitability further and strengthen cash flow generation. The company’s positive earnings growth outlook and upward-trending earnings estimates are the other positives. However, its high production costs warrant caution. AEM’s stretched valuation also might not offer an attractive entry point at this time. Holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.