World Markets
AEM

Agnico Eagle and Pan American to buy Yamana Gold in $4.8 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 08, 2022 — 08:13 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar and Helen Reid for Reuters ->

Adds context, details

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO has accepted a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, spurning a previous offer from South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J, it said on Tuesday.

Agnico and Pan American made a cash-and-stock offer for Yamana on Friday, trumping Gold Fields' bid.

Gold Fields had agreed in May to buy Yamana in an all-stock deal valued at $6.7 billion but its shares slumped after the deal was announced, denting the valuation.

At Thursday's close the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4 billion.

Yamana said its board has changed its recommendation on the pending deal with Gold Fields and now unanimously recommends shareholders reject that takeover at a vote on Nov. 21.

The switch follows Gold Fields' decision not to change its original offer.

Gold Fields did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Under the terms of the original agreement, Yamana will have to pay Gold Fields $300 million for breaking off the deal.

Gold Fields' Johannesburg-listed shares rose to a session high but were up only 0.3%, indicating the market had already priced in the deal's collapse. The stock gained 11.3% on Friday when the counter-bid was announced.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Helen Reid in Johannesburg Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Goodman)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM
PAAS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter