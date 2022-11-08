Agnico Eagle and Pan American to buy Yamana Gold in $4.8 bln deal

Adds context, details

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO has accepted a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, spurning a previous offer from South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J, it said on Tuesday.

Agnico and Pan American made a cash-and-stock offer for Yamana on Friday, trumping Gold Fields' bid.

Gold Fields had agreed in May to buy Yamana in an all-stock deal valued at $6.7 billion but its shares slumped after the deal was announced, denting the valuation.

At Thursday's close the Gold Fields offer was worth a little more than $4 billion.

Yamana said its board has changed its recommendation on the pending deal with Gold Fields and now unanimously recommends shareholders reject that takeover at a vote on Nov. 21.

The switch follows Gold Fields' decision not to change its original offer.

Gold Fields did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Under the terms of the original agreement, Yamana will have to pay Gold Fields $300 million for breaking off the deal.

Gold Fields' Johannesburg-listed shares rose to a session high but were up only 0.3%, indicating the market had already priced in the deal's collapse. The stock gained 11.3% on Friday when the counter-bid was announced.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Helen Reid in Johannesburg Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Goodman)

