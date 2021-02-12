Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Lag

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported net income of $205.2 million or 85 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, down from net income of $331.7 million or $1.39 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 67 cents, in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company generated revenues of $928.4 million, up 23.3% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $944.1.

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was up 1.4% year over year to 501,445 ounces in the reported quarter. The figure includes pre-commercial production from the IVR open pit at the Meadowbank Complex and the Tiriganiaq open pit at Meliadine. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $701, down 6% year over year.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $985 per ounce, down 5.2% year over year.

FY20 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were $2.12 per share compared with earnings of $2.00 per share a year ago. Net sales rallied 25.8% year over year to $3,138.1 million.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $402.5 million compared with $321.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was around $1,565.2 million as of Dec 31,2020, compared with $1,364.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Total cash from operating activities amounted to $403.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 56.7% year over year.

Outlook

The company expects gold production for 2021 to be 2,047,500 ounces. It also expects total cash costs per ounce of $700-$750 and AISC of $950-$1,000 per ounce in 2021.

Capital expenditures are predicted to be roughly $803 million in 2021 and in the range of $750-$800 million through 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained 20.1% in the past year compared with 19.8% rise of the industry.

