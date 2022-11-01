Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported a net income of $79.6 million or 17 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $119 million or 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 52 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents per share.



The company generated revenues of $1,449.7 million, up around 47% year over year.



The company saw higher payable gold production in the quarter.

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production was 816,795 ounces in the reported quarter, up around 51% from 541,663 ounces in the prior-year quarter. Production was driven by the inclusion of the production from the Detour Lake, Fosterville and Macassa mines. Amaruq also delivered record production on the back of strong operating performance while Macassa saw sustained improvement in productivity.



Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $779, down from $784 a year ago. Production costs per ounce were $804, down from $852 in the prior-year period.



All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,106 per ounce in the quarter compared with $1,059 per ounce in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to reduced by-product metal revenues from lower production volumes and increased sustaining capital expenditures resulting from higher input costs.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $821.8 million, up more than three-fold year over year. Long-term debt was around $1,241.6 million, down around 7% year over year.



Total cash from operating activities amounted to $575.4 million in the third quarter, up around 94% year over year.

Outlook

The company continues to expect payable gold production for 2022 in the range of 3.2-3.4 million ounces. It now projects total cash costs per ounce and ASIC to be near the top end of its guidance ranges of $725-$775 and $1,000-$1,050 per ounce, respectively.



The forecast for capital expenditures for 2022 is roughly $1.4 billion.

Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle have declined 15.8% in the past year compared with a 12.7% fall of the industry.



