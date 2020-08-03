Agnico Eagle (AEM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM posted a net income of $105.3 million or 44 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, up from a net income of $27.8 million or 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 18 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

The company generated revenues of $557.2 million, up 5.8% year over year.

Operational Highlights

Payable gold production fell 19.7% year over year to 331,064 ounces in the reported quarter. The figure includes pre-commercial production from the Barnat deposit at Canadian Malartic. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $825, up 26.5% year over year.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,142 per ounce, up 19.8% year over year.

Financial Position

Agnico Eagle ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $329.6 million, up 177.7% year over year. Long-term debt was around $1,814 million, down 22.9% year over year.

Total cash from operating activities amounted to $162.6 million in the quarter, up 28.7% year over year.

Outlook

Agnico Eagle revised its production guidance for 2020.

Gold production for the year is now projected to be 1.68-1.73 million ounces compared with the previously mentioned 1.63-1.73 million ounces. Capital expenditure is anticipated to be $690 million in 2020.

The company expects total cash costs per ounce of $740-$790 and AISC of $1,025-$1,075 per ounce.

Price Performance

Agnico Eagle’s shares have gained 41.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 57.5% rise.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Equinox Gold Corp. EQX andB2Gold Corp BTG.

Royal Goldhas a projected earnings growth rate of 62.1% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 17.5 in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equinox Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 255.2% for the current year. The stock has gained around 102% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

B2Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 257.1% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 100% in the past year.It is presently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

